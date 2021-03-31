PREVIOUS
New games and apps added to Google Play Pass

Get access to more than 800 games and apps, all without ads and in-app purchases

Mar 31, 2021

9:06 PM EDT

0 comments

Google’s updated its Play Pass catalogue now offers access to more than 800 games and apps, all without ads and in-app purchases.

Some of the notable new additions are as follows:

Click here to see the full list of games and apps added since February 1st, 2021.

 

Play Pass is Googleâ€™s Android app/game subscription service that launched in July 2020 in Canada. It is a direct competitor to Apple Arcade, which costs $5.99 per month.

Play Pass costs $5.99 per month or $34.99 per year. If you have other family members linked to your Google account, you can also share this service with up to five of them.

To learn more about Google Play Pass, click here.

Source: Google

