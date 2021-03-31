New games and apps added to Google Play Pass

Google’s updated its Play Pass catalogue now offers access to more than 800 games and apps, all without ads and in-app purchases.
Some of the notable new additions are as follows:
- Football Manager 2021 — Free with Google Play Pass subscription (regularly $8.99)
- Star Wars: KOTOR — Free with Google Play Pass subscription, (regularly $9.99)
- Sago Mini School — Free with Google Play Pass subscription, (regularly $7.99/month)
- Flockers — Free with Google Play Pass subscription, (regularly $1.99)
- Dead Cells (coming this week) — Free with Google Play Pass subscription, (regularly $8.99)
- Teslagrad — Free with Google Play Pass subscription, (regularly $6.99)
- The Gardens Between — Free with Google Play Pass subscription, (regularly $4.99)
- Forgotton Anne — Free (No in-app purchases with Google Play Pass Subscription)
Click here to see the full list of games and apps added since February 1st, 2021.
Play Pass is Googleâ€™s Android app/game subscription service that launched in July 2020 in Canada. It is a direct competitor to Apple Arcade, which costs $5.99 per month.
Play Pass costs $5.99 per month or $34.99 per year. If you have other family members linked to your Google account, you can also share this service with up to five of them.
To learn more about Google Play Pass, click here.
Source: Google
