Apple TV app featuring $0.99 Canadian movies every week until Canada Day

Telefilm Canada has partnered with Apple to promote Canadian films on the Apple TV app.
From March 30th to July 5th, the Apple TV app will have a ‘Canadian Movie of the Week’ that can be rented $0.99 CAD.
Here are the films that will be featured in the Apple TV-exclusive weekly initiative:
- The Rest of Us (March 30 to April 5th)
- Les Boys (April 6th to 12th)
- Wander (April 13th to 19th)
- Canadian Strain (April 20th to 26th)
- Target Number One (April 27th to May 3rd)
- Maudie (May 4th to 10th)
- Crash (May 11th to 17th) [4K restoration]
- Gabrielle (May 18th to 24th)
- Nadia, Butterfly (May 25th to 31st)
- The Incredible 25th Year of Mitzi Bearclaw (June 1st â€“ 7th)
- Porcupine Lake (June 8th to 14th)
- Starbuck (June 15th to 21st)
- 1991 (June 22th to 28th)
- The Kid Detective (June 29th to July 5th)
The Apple TV app is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and Vizio smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV and PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
Image credit: MongrelÂ (Maudie)
