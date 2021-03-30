PREVIOUS
Samsung offering up to 50 percent off wearables and accessories in Canada

The promotion offers discounts on Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch, chargers and more

Mar 30, 2021

7:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Galaxy Buds Pro top down

Samsung is offering up to 50 percent discount on select wearables and accessories with free shipping on all orders.

The deals include discounts on the Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Watch, chargers and more. The offers are currently available online until April 9th.

Here are some of the gadgets on sale:

To check out more deals, take a look at Samsungâ€™s website.

Source: Samsung Via: RedFlagDeals

