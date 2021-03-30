Samsung offering up to 50 percent off wearables and accessories in Canada

Samsung is offering up to 50 percent discount on select wearables and accessories with free shipping on all orders.
The deals include discounts on the Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Watch, chargers and more. The offers are currently available online until April 9th.
Here are some of the gadgets on sale:
- Galaxy Buds+ —Â now $139.99, was $169.99
- Galaxy Buds Live —Â now $169.99, was $199.99
- Galaxy Buds Pro —Â now $229.99, was $264.99
- Galaxy SmartTag —Â now $20, was $39.99
- Super Fast Wall Charger (25W) with USB-C Cable — now $27.99, was $39.99
- Wireless Charger Duo —Â now $55.99, was $79.99
- Galaxy Fit 2 —Â now $49.99, was $69.99
- Galaxy Watch Active — now $179.99, was $209.99
- Galaxy Watch Active 2 —Â now $269.99, was $314.99
To check out more deals, take a look at Samsungâ€™s website.
Source: Samsung Via: RedFlagDeals
Comments