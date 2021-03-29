‘The Year Earth Changed’ to debut on Apple TV+ ahead of Earth Day

To commemorate Earth Day, Apple TV+ is debuting ‘The Year Earth Changed,’ an original documentary that takes a fresh look at the effect of international lockdowns on wildlife and nature.
The one-hour documentary is set to release on April 16th ahead of Earth Day 2021 and will be narrated by BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning narrator Sir David Attenborough.
The Year Earth ChangedÂ showcases footage from around the world, revealing how wildlife has flourished while human lives have been put on pause amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During this most difficult year, many people have reappraised the value and beauty of the natural world and taken great comfort from it,” says Attenborough a percent press release. “But the lockdown also created a unique experiment that has thrown light on the impact we have on the natural world. The stories of how wildlife responded have shown that making even small changes to what we do can make a big difference.”
In the documentary, viewers learn how changes in human behaviour, including closing beaches a few days a year, reducing cruise ship and airline traffic and identifying more harmonious ways for humans and wildlife to coexist, can have a positive impact on nature.
The Earth Day special is produced by BBC Studioâ€™s Natural History Unit. Tom Beard directed the documentary and Mike Gunton and Alice Keens-Soper serve as the executive producers.
In Canada, a monthly subscription to Apple TV+ costs $5.99, and new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, or Mac buyers get a year of free Apple TV+ subscription.
Image credit: Apple
Source: Apple.com
