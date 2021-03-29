Bell reveals new app for French-language streaming service NOOVO

Bell Media has launched an expanded version of its Noovo French-language content service.
Now, customers can visit Noovo.ca or the brand-new Noovo app to access over 5,000 hours of content taken from the conventional Noovo channel, Canal D, Canal Vie, Investigation, VRAK and Z.
The Noovo app is available on Apple devices (iPhone, iPad and iPod touch), Android and Google TV, with Bell promising an Apple TV version is coming “soon.”
On top of that, Noovo.ca will now feature the majority of daily programming that’s broadcast live on the Noovo channel, such as a dedicated section for the news show Noovo Le Fil.
Those subscribed to Bell’s (Canal D, Canal Vie, Investigation, VRAK and Z) can also access their content at no extra cost on Noovo.ca with proof of a subscription, regardless of TV provider.
Noovo first launched in 2016 and has amassed “millions of views” since, according to Bell.
Source: Bell
