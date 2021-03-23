Facebook Canada reveals new COVID-19 vaccine education initiatives

Through a collaboration with the federal government, Facebook Canada has revealed new initiatives that aim to educate Canadians about COVID-19 vaccines.
This plan involves several events, including a Facebook Live Q&A with Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Howard Njoo, the Deputy Chief Public Health Officer and Dr. Evan Adams, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer at Indigenous Services Canada.
“The Public Health Agency is committed to providing Canadians with accurate information on vaccine safety and effectiveness. I know that Canadians also discuss and share health information they receive from friends, family and community leaders. That is why we are working with content creators to make sure they feel empowered, and have access to credible information, to have conversations about COVID-19 vaccines with their communities,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer ofÂ Canada, in a recent press release.Â
The event is set to take place on March 31st at 1pm via Facebook Canada’s main page. The social network also says that it will now add content from provincial health organizations to its COVID-19 Information Centre page. Finally, Facebook says it plans to hold an event focused on giving creators tips on how to provide their communities with credible health information related to COVID-19.
The social network says that it’s labelled more than 166 million pieces of COVID-19 related content and also removed “millions” of instances of vaccine misinformation across Facebook and Instagram.
Although Facebook has been launching initiatives to combat the spread of misinformation, the social media giant continues to be criticized for its inability to moderate or control the reach of misinformation on its platform.
Source: Newswire
