News

Facebook bringing back F8 as a virtual one-day event on June 2

The conference will include technical sessions, demos and panels

Mar 23, 2021

4:46 PM EDT

0 comments

Facebook has announced that its F8 developer conference will return this year on June 2nd as a virtual event.

The social media giant cancelled the conference last year amid concerns regarding COVID-19. Facebook says this year’s event is focused on enabling developers to grow.

“We want to bring F8 back to its roots: a place to celebrate, inspire and help developers grow. We’re excited to introduce a new event format, F8 Refresh,” the company outlined in a blog post.

“Our virtual stage will be open to developers across the world and live streamed on our Facebook for Developers page on June 2nd.”

Facebook says it will feature the latest product tools to help developers build across its family of apps. It’s possible that the social media giant will showcase new tools for Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Oculus.

The company may also touch on upcoming products related to augmented reality and virtual reality.

The conference will also include technical sessions, demos and panels. Interested developers can sign up now to be notified once registration begins.

Source: Facebook

