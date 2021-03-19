Cobra Kai: Card Fighter strikes first on Android and iOS

Cobra Kai: Card Fighter is a free-to-play mobile game based on the popular Netflix series that allows players to relive the first two seasons of the show.
As the name suggests, Cobra Kai: Card Fighter is a turn-based card game with strategic elements baked in. It’s been developed by GamagaÂ and published by Boss Team Games.
Players can choose from 16 characters that appear in the show. Each fighter has their own unique moves and combos that can be used through the game’s deck-building system. There are hundreds of cards to collect to help you battle your way through both the single-player campaign and multiplayer online ranked matches.
Check out the short trailer below to get a quick look at what you can expect to see from Cobra Kai: Card Fighter:
The combat is still relatively fast-paced, even though it’s turn-based. Players will need to quickly predict which cards their opponents will use to counter them accordingly.
Additionally, rare cards allow for unique combos to be performed later on in the game, so the deck-building strategy is just as important as the decisions made during the fights. This is doubly true when playing against others online.
Cobra Kai: Card FighterÂ is available now on the App Store and Google Play Store.
