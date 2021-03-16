Jade Raymond forms new Montreal studio, working on new PlayStation game

Video games industry veteran Jade Raymond has founded a new independent game studio in Montreal called ‘Haven.’
The developer’s first game will be an “original, new IP” for PlayStation. In a PlayStation Blog post, Raymond didn’t elaborate on what to expect from the game, although she noted that she’s bringing “many of the talented game developers” that she’s worked with for years to Haven.
“We want to create worlds where players can escape, have fun, express themselves, and find community. We want to pour our passion into a project. We want to make something wondrous for people to experience,” Raymond wrote. “Because we believe in the power of games to bring joy to peopleâ€™s lives. And Sony does, too. Their commitment to excellence is unmatched. Itâ€™s why I couldnâ€™t be happier for their backing and support.”
PlayStation is making an undisclosed investment in Haven as part of the development of its first game.
Raymond is a prolific producer and leader in the industry, having been a producer on the original Assassin’s CreedÂ at Ubisoft. She later founded the company’s Toronto studio (best known forÂ Splinter Cell: BlacklistÂ andÂ Watch Dogs: Legion) and EA’s Montreal-based Motive (Star Wars: Squadrons).
Most recently, she served as head of Google Stadia’s Games and Entertainment, although she left the company once the first-party game development division was shuttered in February.
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Source: PlayStation
