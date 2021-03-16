RedMagic 6 and 6 Pro gaming phones coming to Canada in April

ZTE-owned, China-based company RedMagic is back with two new gaming phones that feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipsets and 165Hz display refresh rate screens.
The company claims this is the smoothest display ever featured in a smartphone and that there’s a new cooling system that aims to bring impressive gaming performance to gamers on the go. The phone also features a very high 500hz touch sampling rate and similar shoulder buttons to last year’s RedMagic 5 series.
RedMagic says that it revamped its 5,050mAh battery and screen this year to allow users to play for longer since the display uses less energy than previous models. The phones also come with a 30-watt fast charger that accepts power up to 60-watts for ultrafast charging.
Both 6 series devices also feature a 6.8-inch FHD+ resolution display with 10-bit colour.
Where the phone really separates itself from the pack is through its built-in cooling tech. The company has branded this as ‘Ice’ cooling, and it uses seven different heat transfer techniques, including a “turbofan” and “vapour chamber.”
The phones will be available to pre-order on April 9th directly from RedMagic’s website. The RedMagic 6 features 12GB of RAM/128GB of storage and costs $599 USD (roughly $749 CAD). The RedMagic 6 Pro includes 16GB of RAM/256GB of storage and costs $699 USD (roughly $871 CAD).
MobileSyrup have a review of the RedMagic 6 series in the coming weeks.
Source: RedMagic
