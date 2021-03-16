Surface Duo successor rumoured to sport improved software and 5G

Microsoft’s dual-screen, foldable Surface Duo didn’t perform as well as many hoped thanks to its mediocre camera, software that needed polish and its expensive price tag.
However, new rumours indicate that the device’s successor aims to solve many of these issues.
According to a new report from Windows Latest, citing sources familiar with the upcoming handset’s development, the refreshed Duo will reportedly feature a processor newer than the Snapdragon 855 and 5G support. That said, the specific chipset set to be included in the next Surface Duo remains unclear.
The next Duo will also reportedly include machine learning that will improve camera performance, similar to Google’s Pixel handsets.
Microsoft is rumoured to be placing a “special emphasis” on ensuring the device’s Android experience is better optimized for a dual-screen smartphone. It’s unclear if these new software features will also hit the original handset.
Finally, the report also says Microsoft is still adding engineers to the team behind the Surface Duo’s successor. According to multiple job listings, the company wants to “deliver a mobile user experience” that brings Microsoft’s best to Android.
Source: Windows Latest
