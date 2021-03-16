PREVIOUS|
Cogeco and federal, Quebec governments bring high-speed internet to Laurentides

The three parties invested $1.5 million to connect 774 households and 12 businesses in the region

Mar 16, 2021

9:52 AM EDT

The federal and Quebec governments along with Cogeco have completed a project to bring high-speed internet in the Laurentides Region.

The three parties invested $1.5 million to connect 774 households and 12 businesses in the region.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada has announced that the project is now complete and that residents in the area can benefit from reliable internet service.

Government funding was provided through the Québec branché and Connect to Innovate programs, with the federal government and the provincial government each investing $57,160. Cogeco contributed $1,425,088 into the project.

“The availability of reliable, effective and affordable services is a key element of economic recovery in the regions during this global pandemic,” said Gilles Belanger, the parliamentary assistant to the Premier of Quebec, in a news release.

The government notes that Quebec Premier François Legault has made a commitment to provide high-speed internet access to all Quebecers by the fall of 2022.

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

