BMO rolls out new Automated Digital Enrolment feature

BMO has launched a new Automated Digital Enrolment feature to make it easier for customers to bank online.
The new feature essentially enrols customers into commonly used mobile banking features automatically.
Automated Digital Enrolment sets up and enables popular mobile banking features including auto deposit, Interac e-Transfers, security alerts and biometric authentication. The feature also reduces enrolment time from 15 minutes to under three minutes.
“With this new feature, we’ll make activating digitally easy for our customers, while also letting them, almost instantly, take advantage of features that will help them make real financial progress,” said Mathew Mehrotra, the chief digital officer of North American personal and business banking and wealth management at BMO, in a press release.
When users open an account in-branch, the Automated Digital Enrolment provides a contactless and digital onboarding experience to support physical distancing.
BMO’s Automated Digital Enrolment solution is now available for new and existing customers that are registering for digital banking via the BMO Mobile Banking app.
Source: BMO
