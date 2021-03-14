Some Google Pixel devices encountering Daylight Saving Time update issue

A number of Google Pixel phones in Canada and the U.S. were hit with a Daylight Saving Time update bug on March 14th.
Some Google Pixel devices did not update and jump ahead an hour once Daylight Saving Time started Sunday morning. Although the bug is inconvenient, it can, fortunately, be fixed with a quick reboot.
Users who encountered the bug took to Reddit to report the bug after seeing that their phones didnâ€™t jump from 2am to 3am.
9to5Google reports that for some users, the issue activated the Google Clock appâ€™s â€˜Automatic home clockâ€™ feature where a clock for your home time is added when youâ€™re travelling in an area with a different time zone. Users saw the correct time in the Clock app but not for the system.
Those who experienced the bug note that their devices were set to the default â€˜network-provided timeâ€™ and â€˜time zoneâ€™ preference in their settings.
Itâ€™s worth noting that Google’s Pixel phones havenâ€™t experienced a bug with Daylight Saving Time in the past, so itâ€™s unknown what caused it this time around.
Users who are experiencing the bug can fix it by rebooting their device. Google has yet to acknowledge the bug and itâ€™s unclear if it plans to.
Source: 9to5Google
