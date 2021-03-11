Zenkit’s new Hypernotes app is like Notion for businesses

The Zenkit productivity suite is expanding with a new note-taking app set to take on the likes of Notion and Obsidian.
Called Hypernotes, Zenkit touts it as the “home of your knowledge” with apps across the web, desktop and mobile starting March 11th. Zenkit says the app can help people document and organize ideas, research and knowledge while making connections between related concepts.
That means Hypernotes leverages features popularized by similar apps, like bi-directional linking between related notes, breaking large topics into smaller sub-topics, embedding text blocks, knowledge graphs and more. Hypernotes can also automatically suggest links between related content users have yet to connect.
On top of that, Hypernotes features built-in productivity tools through the Zenkit Suite, enterprise-grade admin and user management, and activity tracking on task, note and notebook levels.
Finally, Zenkit says that Hypernotes conforms to GDPR requirements.
Hypernotes is definitely geared towards company knowledge management, but Zenkit says it can also serve individual and team projects, book writing, diary writing and more.
Zenkit offers Hypernotes with a few different price tiers. It’s free to use for personal needs, although Zenkit applies some restrictions — free users can only have up to two notebooks and a maximum of two users per notebook. There’s also a limit of 600MB for files and attachments, up to four weeks of ‘Active History’ and a limit of up to three Zenkit Suite connections. Those who need more can upgrade their plans, and you can view the full price breakdown on Zenkit’s website.
Those interested can check out Hypernotes on Zenkit’s website. The app will be available on iOS, Android, Mac, Windows and Linux.
Comments