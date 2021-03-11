These Switch Games Are Still on Sale in Canada for Mario Day 2021

Mario, the unlikely plumber hero created by legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto, has appeared in more than 200 games since his debut as “Jumpman” in 1981. So it’s fitting that he’d get a day of recognition.
But if you missed Mario Day 2021 on March 10, you can still celebrate the big day with deals on some stellar Nintendo Switch games at Best Buy and Amazon Canada:
Super Mario Party for $51.99 (save $28 at Best Buy)
Mario Tennis Aces for $51.99 (save $28 at Best Buy)
Super Mario Maker 2 for $51.99 (save $28 at Best Buy)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $59.96 (save $20 at Amazon Canada)
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $23.95 (save $11 at Amazon Canada)
Paper Mario: The Origami King for $72.99 (save $7 at Amazon Canada)
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 for $59.50 (save $5 at Amazon Canada)
Yoshi’s Crafted World for $75.25 (save $5 at Amazon Canada)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
