News

Xbox makes it easier to find which languages are supported by a given game

Available now in the Xbox Game Pass app and on the Microsoft Store on consoles

Mar 10, 2021

7:04 PM EST

Xbox languages tag

Microsoft has made it easier for Xbox gamers to find out which languages are supported by games.

As part of updates to the Xbox app and Microsoft Store on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, a new ‘Languages’ tags has been added to games listings.

These labels will contain language information for three elements of a game — its interface, audio and subtitles — for 27 languages across 27 languages. So far, Microsoft says it’s added language tags to hundreds of games and promises to add more over time.

For example,Â Halo: The Master Chief CollectionÂ supports 16 different languages, including English, French and Spanish (across interface, audio and subtitles) and Portuguese and Polish in interface and subtitles.

Source: Xbox

