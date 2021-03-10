Sonos partners with Audi for in-car sound systems

Sonos and Audi have created a partnership to bring Sonos speakers to the car company’s vehicles.
The Audi Q4 E-Tron will be the first car with built-in Sonos speakers. You can see the Sonos logo on the interior speakers in the new E-Tron SUV.
During an investor event, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said that the company wants to be in many different audio categories. A large portion of that is in the auto market, according to reporting from The Verge.Â
There hasn’t been much shared about the deal or if the speakers will work with Sonos’ app and ecosystem. Spence says that more details will be shared soon, possibly at the E-Tron announcement event in April.
Sonos is the first big-name tech speaker brand to partner with an automaker, following in the footsteps of legacy brands like Bose, Band & Olufsen and others.
Via: The VergeÂ Â
