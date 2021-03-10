Adobe’s Photoshop CC is now available natively on M1 Macs

A native version of Adobe’s Photoshop CC is now available on Apple’s M1 Macs, including the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini.
This follows the final version of Lightroom CC for M1 Macs, and Premiere Pro CC and Audition CC betas. Adobe says the change in speed should be immediately noticeable because the photo editing app now even launches much quicker.
After spending only a few minutes with the M1 version of Photoshop CC, I can confirm that is the case. Further, opening a photo in Photoshop from Lightroom only took a few seconds. Adobe says that overall, this new version of Photoshop CC runs tasks up to 1.5x faster than the previous version of the app that was emulated through Apple’s Rosetta 2 software.
That said, some features are missing, including “invite to edit cloud documents” and “preset syncing.” In Adobe’s blog post, Pam Clark, the company’s vice president of product management and strategy, says that this is “just the beginning,” indicating that missing features will eventually make their way to the M1 version of Photoshop.
You can easily switch back to the Rosetta 2 version of Photoshop if you want. It’s also great that Lightroom automatically opens the M1 Photoshop CC when you select the ‘edit in’ option and not the Rosetta 2 emulated version.
Along with its new M1 app, Adobe is also releasing new iPad Photoshop features, including cloud document version history and downloading cloud files for local editing.
Other updates include ‘Super Resolution’ now being available in Adobe’s Camera Raw plugin. The feature utilizes machine learning technology to quickly boost the resolution of an image with one click. This is useful for blowing up pictures from your phone to print out and frame.
In other M1-related news, Apple and Blackmagic Design have also confirmed that DaVinci Resolve 17.1 has been updated to run natively on the tech giant’s silicon.
Source: AdobeÂ
