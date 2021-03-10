Samsung’s 32-inch 4K M7 Smart Monitor is on sale for $299 on Amazon

Samsung’s 32-inch 4K Â M7 Smart Monitor is on sale for $299 on Amazon.
The great thing about this monitor is that it comes with a remote and works as a smart TV. This means you can play content from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ without connecting it to a computer or an external streaming device. If you have a compatible Samsung smartphone like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Galaxy S21 Ultra, you can also use wireless Dex with it.
That said, if you’re doing high-end creative work, I wouldn’t recommend this display since it only features HDMI inputs, but if you want a great single monitor with a lot of space and a 4K screen, the price is attractive.
You can buy the monitor from Amazon for $299 (regularly $436). In general, 4K monitors are often well over $400 at the low-end, so $300 is a great deal.
The cheaper 32-inch and 27-inch M5 FHD versions of Samsung’s Smart Display are also on sale for $278 (regularly $399) and $199 (regularly $331.86), respectively.
Source: Amazon
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments