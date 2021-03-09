The Source discounts several Apple Watch bands and accessories

The Source has discounted several Apple Watch bands and other accessories until April 19th.
You can currently save up to $70 on several different bands.
Hereâ€™s an overview of the deals:
- Apple Watch 40mm Modern Buckle for $129.99 ($70 off)
- Apple Watch 44mm Sport Band for $49.99 ($20 off)
- Apple Watch 40mm Nike Sport Loop for $49.99 ($20 off)
- Apple Watch 40mm Nike Sport Band for $49.99 ($20 off)
- Apple Watch 40mm Sports Band for $49.99 ($20 off)
- Laut Steel Lope for 42mm/44mm Apple Watch for $39.99 ($10 off)
- Apple Watch Magnetic Charger to USB-C Cable (0.3m) for $19.99 ($20 off)
The accessories are available in several different colours depending on the type of band. You can check out the full list of deals here.
