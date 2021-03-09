PREVIOUS|
The Source discounts several Apple Watch bands and accessories

You can currently save up to $70 on several different bands

Mar 9, 2021

11:19 AM EST

Apple Watch Series 5

The Source has discounted several Apple Watch bands and other accessories until April 19th.

You can currently save up to $70 on several different bands.

Hereâ€™s an overview of the deals:

The accessories are available in several different colours depending on the type of band. You can check out the full list of deals here.

 

