Roku adds another way to watch content with new live TV guide

Roku has announced that it’s bringing a ‘Live TV Guide’ to its smart TV platform.
This isn’t traditional Live TV like you get from providers like Bell or Rogers and instead features live shows streamed over the internet.
This includes several known channels like ABC News and Funny or Die, but overall, Roku is just offering smaller known niche channels like Cheddar, Crimetime and Game Show Central.
This new Live TV guide is tucked inside of the ‘Roku Channel,’ the company’s free content app. The most appealing part is the actual guide layout that looks like a traditional TV guide you’d get with a cable or satellite subscription.
There are 35 free channels on the service:
ABC News Live
Americaâ€™s #1 streaming news channelÂ brings you live events, breaking news, context and analysis from around the world.
Nashville
Welcome to Nashville, where the drama and the tunes are playing 24/7. Join all your favourite characters at the Bluebird CafÃ© and enjoy binge-watching anytime!
Powernation
POWERNATION is a how-to channel for gearheads, covering thousands of automotive shows, ranging from crazy engine builds, late-model muscle, off-road, and more.
The Asylum
From the creators of Sharknado, The Asylum offers the very best in guilty pleasure Original Movies and TV, featuring the most outrageous in action-adventure, sci-fi, horror, late-night thrills and more.
Funny or Die
Funny Or Die features your favourite comedians and celebrities in premium comedy videos from across the entertainosphere.
Cheddar
Cheddar is your single source for news and trending stories covering topics you are passionate about – tech, innovation, business, culture and more in a fresh, fast-paced format!
MAVTV Select
MAVTV Selectâ€™s racing coverage includes NASCARâ€™s ARCA series, AMA Pro Motocross, Monster Trucks, and the prestigious Chili Bowl Nationals.
WheatherNation
Watch national, regional, local, and live severe weather coverage from coast to coast, 24/7/365.
This Old House
This Old Houseâ€™s two Emmy-winning home-improvement series take the mystery out of remodelling and home-improvement chores.
Game Show Central
From the premiere network dedicated to game shows, a channel of fast, fun game show programming with something for everyone.Â From trivia to word puzzles, physical games to outrageous competitions, we offer round-the-clock beat-the-clock entertainment.
Real Nosey
Americaâ€™s offenders are confronted and the truth will be discovered with Steve Wilkos, Divorce Court, and Judge Jerry.
Nosey
Thousands of hours of Americaâ€™s most successful Daytime Television shows including Jerry Springer, Maury Povich, Trisha Goddard and the ALL NEW/ALL NOSEY Judge Mom and Judge Dad.
Crimetime
Serving up a criminal collection of shows to feed your need for intrigue. Watch questionable people do very bad things. True crime, all the time.
Comments