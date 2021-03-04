PREVIOUS|
News

Asus’ ROG Phone 5 might feature 18GB of RAM

18GB of RAM is a little over the top

Mar 4, 2021

12:25 PM EST

0 comments

Given Asus is planning to launch the ROG Phone 5 on March 10th, it makes sense that a benchmark for the upcoming smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench.

MySmartPrice first spotted the listing, which reveals that the phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 18GB of RAM.

The Geekbench listing lists 16.97GB, but it’ll likely be rounded up when the phone launches similar to most other handsets. 18GB of RAM is a little over the top and more than any other smartphone on the market. For example, the ROG Phone 3 packed 16GB of RAM and so did the S21 Ultra, which was more than enough.

The ROG Phone 3 hit a 1,113 single-core score and a 3,468 multi-core score in terms of its Geekbench scores. Further, the benchmark reveals that the smartphone will offer Android 11 out of the box.

The phone is already listed on Chinese retailer JD.com, but it doesn’t offer very much information and has a placeholder price tag — at least I hope it’s a placeholder because if it isn’t, the ROG Phone 5 might be the most expensive phone ever.

The ROG Phone 5 is also rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+.

Image credit: MySmartPrice

Source: MySmartPrice

Related Articles

News

Mar 3, 2021

6:19 PM EST

Google’s Pixel 5 takes impressive-looking underwater photos in Kraken’s case

News

Mar 1, 2021

2:19 PM EST

Google Pixel feature drop includes new wallpapers and Recorder features

News

Dec 3, 2020

1:16 PM EST

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro wins MKBHD blind camera test, beats Pixel 5 and more

News

Feb 19, 2021

4:12 PM EST

Asus to unveil ROG Phone 5 on March 10

Comments