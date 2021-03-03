VidÃ©otron offering $50/10GB BYOP plan for a limited time

PREVIOUS|
Mar 3, 2021

12:36 PM EST

0 comments

VidÃ©otron is currently offering a $50/10GB bring your own phone (BYOP) plan for a limited time in Quebec.

The plan also comes with 10GB of annual data, which serves as a buffer if users go over their 10GB allotment. It also comes with unlimited calling anywhere in Canada, unlimited text and video messages in Canada and internationally, call waiting and conference calls.

Videotron outlines that a $25 Mobile activation fee and a $10 SIM card fee apply.

Itâ€™s worth noting that Virgin Mobile and Fido are also still offering $50/10GB BYOD plans.

You can learn more about Videotronâ€™s $50/10GB plan here.

