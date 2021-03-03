PREVIOUS|
PlayStation Essential Picks sale offers games up to 75 percent off

The promotion is available until March 18th

Mar 3, 2021

12:39 PM EST

PlayStation’s ‘Essential Picks’ offer includes a variety of games on sale.

The sale features discounts of up to 75 percent off on games like NBA 2K21, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, L.A. Noire and more.

Below are some of the best deals:

The promotion is available until March 18th. You can check out the complete list of deals in the PlayStation Store.Â 

