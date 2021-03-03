PlayStation Essential Picks sale offers games up to 75 percent off

PlayStation’s ‘Essential Picks’ offer includes a variety of games on sale.
The sale features discounts of up to 75 percent off on games like NBA 2K21, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, L.A. Noire and more.
Below are some of the best deals:
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: now $59.99, was $79.99
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Gold Edition): now $53.39, was $133.49
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War: now $16.74, was $66.99
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom — Deluxe Edition: now $17.03, was $106.49,
- Code Vein – Deluxe Edition: now $36.29, $109.99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: now $12.79, was $79.99
- Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition: now $14.99, was $49.99
The promotion is available until March 18th. You can check out the complete list of deals in the PlayStation Store.Â
Comments