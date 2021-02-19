Here’s what’s coming to Fox’s streaming service Tubi in March 2021

There’s Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney+, Out TV, Britbox, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Britbox, and plenty of other streaming services in Canada, but you might not have heard of Tubi.
Tubi is an American streaming service that’s owned by Fox. The platform is completely free to use but plays short ad breaks at 12-15 minute intervals, similar to TV.
The app is available on more than 25 different types of devices, including Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, PS4, Xbox and more.
Hereâ€™s a look at the new additions coming starting March 1st:
- Interstellar (2014) — Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and more
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) — Dwayne Johnson, Vanessa Hudgens, Josh Hutcherson, Michael Caine, and more
- The Losers (2010) — Chris Evans, Zoe Saldana, Idris Elba, Jeffrey Dean Morgan
- Madagascar (2005) — Voice talent of Chris Rock, Sacha Baron Cohen, Ben Stiller, Jada Pinket Smith, David Schwimmer, and more
- Madagascar 2: Escape from Africa (2008) — Voice talent of Chris Rock, Sacha Baron Cohen, Ben Stiller, Jada Pinket Smith, David Schwimmer, and more
- War of the Worlds (2005) — Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, and more
- World War Z (2013) — starting March 7th – Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos, and more
Image credit: Dreamworks
