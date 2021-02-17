What announcement from Nintendo’s recent Direct are you most excited about?

During Nintendo’s recent 50-minute Direct, the gaming giant revealed various new titles coming to the Switch, including Samurai Warriors 5, Outer Wilds,Â Mario Golf Super Rush, Project Triangle Strategy (not the official title), Splatoon 3 andÂ Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD.
I was hoping for a new PokÃ©mon game, but it’s still possible we’ll see news of an upcoming main-series title next week on PokÃ©mon’s 25th anniversary.
I thought an actually new The Legend of Zelda game would have been great or even a Metroid title (since so many people have been excited about another Metroid game), but maybe we’ll see that later this year. And although I know nothing about the Xenoblade series, I’m pretty happy about new Smash Bros. characters coming to Nintendo’s iconic fighting game.
Of all the upcoming games revealed during the direct, we’re curious what ones are you the most excited about? Also, were there any announcements you were hoping to see that didn’t happen?
Image Credit: Nintendo
