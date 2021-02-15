PREVIOUS|
News

What do you want to see from PokÃ©mon for its 25th anniversary?

Hopefully, a new core PokÃ©mon game is on the way

Feb 15, 2021

2:03 PM EST

0 comments

This month is PokÃ©mon’s 25th anniversary (February 27th), and I’m extremely excited about what the series might have in store for us next.

As an avid PokÃ©mon fan, I get giddy at the thought of a new PokÃ©mon game. The last completely original titles were Sword and Shield, and in 2020 there were two new DLC packs (for the first time), The Isle of Armor andÂ The Crowned Tundra.Â 

Back in 2018, Game Freak and Nintendo launched Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee, remakes of the original Game Boy PokÃ©mon Red and Blue games that take place in the Kanto region.

Given this year is PokÃ©mon’s 25th anniversary, we’re expecting something pretty big from The PokÃ©mon Company.

In January, it was announced that there would be a team-up with Katy Perry alongside partnerships with brands like Levi’s, McDonald’s, Jazwares, Scholastic, Mattel, Funko and the Wand Company. A virtual concert featuring Post Malone has also been announced in celebration of the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

With all that in mind, there hasn’t been the mention of any new games in the long-running franchise beyond PokÃ©mon Snap. This year I’m hoping to see possibly a new main series game in the 9th-generation, but it’s more likely that we’ll get a remake of PokÃ©mon Diamond and Pearl. Since the 4th-generation is one of my favourites, I’m looking forward to this possible outcome as well. I’d even be okay with a Let’s Go Espeon! and Let’s Go Umbreon! remake of the series’ Johto region, but in the style of a Let’s Go game.

What do you guys want from a new core Pokemon series game? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles

Business

Jan 10, 2020

7:32 PM EST

What Canadian tech innovators and inventions should be on the new $5 bill

News

Jan 5, 2021

7:02 PM EST

PokÃ©mon Go update brings NPC trainer battles, plus a fun contest

News

Jan 7, 2020

7:07 PM EST

Here’s what handsets in Canada we think will keep the headphone jack in 2020

News

Feb 15, 2021

2:04 PM EST

Halo 3 is getting a new multiplayer map almost 14 years after its release

Comments