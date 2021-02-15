What do you want to see from PokÃ©mon for its 25th anniversary?

This month is PokÃ©mon’s 25th anniversary (February 27th), and I’m extremely excited about what the series might have in store for us next.
As an avid PokÃ©mon fan, I get giddy at the thought of a new PokÃ©mon game. The last completely original titles were Sword and Shield, and in 2020 there were two new DLC packs (for the first time), The Isle of Armor andÂ The Crowned Tundra.Â
Back in 2018, Game Freak and Nintendo launched Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee, remakes of the original Game Boy PokÃ©mon Red and Blue games that take place in the Kanto region.
Given this year is PokÃ©mon’s 25th anniversary, we’re expecting something pretty big from The PokÃ©mon Company.
In January, it was announced that there would be a team-up with Katy Perry alongside partnerships with brands like Levi’s, McDonald’s, Jazwares, Scholastic, Mattel, Funko and the Wand Company. A virtual concert featuring Post Malone has also been announced in celebration of the franchise’s 25th anniversary.
With all that in mind, there hasn’t been the mention of any new games in the long-running franchise beyond PokÃ©mon Snap. This year I’m hoping to see possibly a new main series game in the 9th-generation, but it’s more likely that we’ll get a remake of PokÃ©mon Diamond and Pearl. Since the 4th-generation is one of my favourites, I’m looking forward to this possible outcome as well. I’d even be okay with a Let’s Go Espeon! and Let’s Go Umbreon! remake of the series’ Johto region, but in the style of a Let’s Go game.
What do you guys want from a new core Pokemon series game? Let us know in the comments below.
Comments