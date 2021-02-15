PREVIOUS|
Halo 3 is getting a new multiplayer map almost 14 years after its release

It's great to see classic games still get updates like this

Feb 15, 2021

2:04 PM EST

Halo 3 Waterfall map

Borrowing a strategy from Age of Empires II, Halo 3 is getting a new multiplayer map almost 14 years after its release for the Xbox 360 back in 2007.

Waterfall, the new map set to be added to The Master Chief Collection (MCC), is from the cancelled free-to-play game, Halo Online.

343 Industries says that new map is part of MCC’s season 5 ‘Anvil’ update that includes 80 new pieces of armour for Halo: Reach and Halo 3, additional challenges a custom game browser, and more.

The testflight for the new map is set to go live on February 18th, 2021. To join the flight, you’ll need to sign up for the Halo Insider Program, which will also give you access to the Halo Infinite beta when it releases.

Though little is known about Waterfall, it seems to be a medium-sized multiplayer map that takes place on a UNSC remote outpost surrounded by ice.

Halo Online was cancelled back in 2016. The Master Chief Collection is available on Xbox consoles and PC.

Source: 343 Industries

Comments