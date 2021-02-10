PREVIOUS|
CDKeys offering 50 percent off 1-year PlayStation Plus subscription

Perfectly timed with this month's PS Plus free games, which include Destruction AllStars and Control Ultimate Edition

Feb 10, 2021

11:59 AM EST

PlayStation Plus

Global digital marketplace CDKeys is selling a 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription for $35.49 CAD, down from the $83.29 it usually charges.

While that is more than a 50 percent discount for the website, it’s important to note that PS Plus regularly costs $69.99 at most retail stores. Therefore, you’re still getting the subscription for 50 percent off overall.

Keep in mind that while CDKeys says the PS Plus code will only work in the U.S., it can also be redeemed on Canadian accounts.

PlayStation Plus is required to play games online on PS4 and PS5 while offering free cloud storage and a number of free games every month.

Notably, CDKeys’ deal coincides well with one of PlayStation Plus’ biggest months in recent memory, as the service offering is offering a few prominent titles, including PS5 game Destruction AllStarsÂ andÂ Control Ultimate Edition. Read more on February’s PS Plus free games here.

Source: CDKeys

