Carl Pei’s Nothing startup is going to start with wireless earbuds

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s latest startup will reportedly make wireless earbuds, with more products coming in late 2021.
Bloomberg’s report claims that Pei is attempting to build an ecosystem of simple, smart accessories this year and that eventually, more complex devices will arrive at a later date.
This strategy sounds similar to Essential, a company that also aimed to re-think the smartphone/home ecosystem. That said, Essential started with a phone, so hopefully, Nothing’s more reasonable starting point can help it achieve the scale it needs to create its vision.
The company is backed by Alphabet’s venture capital arm, GV, with a $15 million USD (roughly $19 million CAD) funding round. Nothing also has investments from notable people like Casey Neistat, Tony Fadell and others.
While the company has been making waves, I’m not jumping on board the hype train until we see its first products.
That said, OnePlus has been a consistently reliable brand for years, so it will be interesting to see what Pei creates unburdened from a larger company’s baggage.
Source: Bloomberg
Comments