PREVIOUS
News

Carl Pei’s Nothing startup is going to start with wireless earbuds

The company plans to release multiple products in 2021

Feb 9, 2021

11:37 AM EST

0 comments

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s latest startup will reportedly make wireless earbuds, with more products coming in late 2021.

Bloomberg’s report claims that Pei is attempting to build an ecosystem of simple, smart accessories this year and that eventually, more complex devices will arrive at a later date.

This strategy sounds similar to Essential, a company that also aimed to re-think the smartphone/home ecosystem. That said, Essential started with a phone, so hopefully, Nothing’s more reasonable starting point can help it achieve the scale it needs to create its vision.

The company is backed by Alphabet’s venture capital arm, GV, with a $15 million USD (roughly $19 million CAD) funding round. Nothing also has investments from notable people like Casey Neistat, Tony Fadell and others.

While the company has been making waves, I’m not jumping on board the hype train until we see its first products.

That said, OnePlus has been a consistently reliable brand for years, so it will be interesting to see what Pei creates unburdened from a larger company’s baggage.

Source: Bloomberg

Related Articles

News

Jan 27, 2021

3:56 PM EST

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s next company is called ‘Nothing’

News

Jan 21, 2021

1:05 PM EST

OnePlus, Oppo to stop pretending they’re separate, combine R&D force

Business

Dec 9, 2020

2:05 PM EST

OnePlus founder Carl Pei’s next venture is audio related

News

Jan 26, 2021

10:42 AM EST

OnePlus 9 series reportedly won’t feature periscope cameras

Comments