Older Apple TV models will soon require AirPlay to play YouTube videos

If you’re an owner of an older Apple TV, it might be time to consider an upgrade.
YouTube will soon require AirPlay for video playback on older Apple TV streaming boxes. This means that you’ll no longer be able to play content directly from the YouTube app and will instead need to cast from the platform’s mobile app on iPhone or iPad.
To be clear, the current 4th-generation Apple TV HD and 5th-generation Apple TV 4K that run on tvOS will still support YouTube’s app. This change only relates to the 2007 1st-generation, 2010 2nd-generation and the 2012 3rd-generation Apple TV
Below is a message that appears on older Apple TV devices when trying to play YouTube content.
“Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, iPhone, or iPad. With AirPlay, you can also stream YouTube from your iOS device directly to any Apple TV (3rd generation or later).”
For months, rumours have been swirling that Apple could have plans to launch a new Apple TV that features a more powerful processor and that places a greater emphasis on gaming.
Via: 9to5Mac
