Sony A9F 55-inch and 65-inch Smart TVs now on sale on Amazon Canada

Sony’s XBR A9F Ultra HD Smart TVs are now on sale on Amazon Canada’s website.
Those who want a new TV can get this 2018 model set in either 55-inches or 65-inches. The 55-inch model is available for $2,154.50 CAD instead of its original price of $3,063, while the 65-inch model currently costs $4,998 instead of $5999.
These OLED TVs offer 4K resolution with both HDR10 and Dolby Vision standards. Additionally, they offer up to a 60Hz refresh rate, four HDMI ports, three USB ports and access to the Google Play Store.
You can check out the televisions on Amazon’s website here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
