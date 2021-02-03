PREVIOUS|
Several Apple services are experiencing partial outages including, iCloud, Drive, Photos and more

This is the second outage to hit Apple today

Feb 3, 2021

4:34 PM EST

Several of Apple’s popular cloud services platforms are either experiencing disruptions or partial outages, according to the tech giant’s system status dashboard.

For example, iCloud Drive, Photos, iCloud Mail, Note, Contacts, Find My, and iCloud backups have all been hit by problems as of 1:13pm ET/10:13am PT. Apple’s status page doesn’t offer any details regarding the cause of the outage beyond stating that “users may be unable to use this service.”

As of 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT, all of the above Apple services are still suffering from some form of difficulty.

Apple services outage

Earlier today Apple Music, the App Store, the Mac App Store, Apple Books and iTunes also suffered from “slow or unavailable” outages, but those issues have since been solved. Though I’m not typically an Apple services user, my iCloud drive does seem to be experiencing syncing issues.

When Apple’s cloud services are back online, this story will be updated.

Source: AppleÂ 

