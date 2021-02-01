There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $20 off any phone with $50 or $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
- Double data bonus on the $35 and $45 Smartphone Plan for new activations only
- $25 Account Bonus with the purchase of $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
Bell
New
- Added Basic Talk & Text pricing on the TCL 10L with SmartPay
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P30 Lite with SmartPay
- Dropped pricing on the Connect Everything 20 plan at $90/mo. (was $105/mo.) and Connect Everything 50 at $125/mo. (was $135/mo.) – main regions
- Dropped pricing on the Connect Everything 20 plan at $80/mo. (was $95/mo.) and Connect Everything 50 at $115/mo. (was $125/mo.) – MB/SK/QC
- $5 Increased pricing on the Connect Everything 5GB at $65/mo. (was $60/mo.) – MB & SK only
- $5 Increased pricing on the Connect Everything 8GB at $65/mo. (was $60/mo.) and now available with Canada-US calling option for $85/mo. – QC only
- Removed Unlimited 10GB and Connect Everything 10GB plans (all regions)
- Online Only: $200 bill credit on the LG Velvet 5G via $4.17/mo. off for 24 months + $100 one-time bill credit ($55 bill credit + $45 waived connection service fee)
- Unlimited 15GB now also valid on the main regions for $80/mo.
- Updated Offer: 6 months of Crave subscription included for new phone activation or upgrade with Bell SmartPay on the 20GB+ Connect Everything and 25GB+ Unlimited Plans for main regions or 15GB+ Unlimited Plans for MB/QC/SK
Ongoing
- Online Only: $100 bill credit with any smartphone purchase on an eligible 2-year plan for new activations or upgrades or BYO ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro, Google Play Pass and 100 GB Google One storage with the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except for iPhone Xs Max)
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+ OR Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra redeemable via an e-voucher
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Promo on Unlimited 25GB + 6 months of Crave for $70/mo. with new activations and upgrades only (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Unlimited 25GB Canada-US + 6 months of Crave for $105/mo. with new activations and upgrades only (main regions) – also available in MB/SK/QC region for $90/mo
- $50 Promo plan with 10GB data OR $55 Promo plan with 15GB data (QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $15 and $25 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plan OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
New
- Lunar New Year Sale: 2GB bonus data per month for 8 months with new activations on $35 plans
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
- $25 credit offer each when referring someone
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 9GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $50/month
Fido
New
- Dropped pricing on the Google Pixel 5 with the Fido Payment Program
- Promo on $25 Talk and Text plan (all regions) – was $35 on main regions + MB/SK or was $30 for QC
- Updated: Save $188 via $143 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with select phones activation online on $45+ Data, Talk & Text plans with the Fido Payment Program
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+ OR Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra redeemable via an e-voucher
- $245 savings online on the LG Velvet 5G via $200 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with new activations starting at $45+ plans with Fido Payment Program
- 1GB Data Bonus on $45 plan or 2GB Data Bonus on $50+ plans, except the 15GB Data, Talk & Text plan – (main regions + MB/SK)
- $15/mo. off on 15GB Data, Talk & Text plan in MB/SK/QC compare to other regions
- $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one or upgrades with Fido Payment Program available to new and existing customers in-store or online
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (normally $25)
Freedom Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A71 with select MyTab
- Increased pricing on the LG G8X ThinQ and Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with select MyTab
- Updated Offer: 5GB Bonus data on $45 – $55 Freedom Plans – now also valid on $80+ Big Gig Unlimited plans and Canada-US plans
Ongoing
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+ OR Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra redeemable via an e-voucher
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- Online only: $150 savings with new phone activations or upgrades on $55+/mo. MyTab plans ($120 bill credits via $10 off for 12 months + $30 waived connection fee)
- 2GB Bonus data on the $35 Freedom plan
- 4GB Bonus data on $40 Freedom Plans
- 3GB Bonus data on $50 – $65 Big Gig Unlimited plans
- Additional lines for $15/mo. with 1GB LTE data, 1000 minutes and unlimited text (in-store)
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text – 12 Month plan for $99/year
- $10/mo. off the $29 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
Koodo Mobile
New
- Added the Motorola One Vision
- Dropped pricing on the Motorola Moto G Fast with select Tab
- FREE TCL 32” TV on the TCL 10 Pro
- Promo on $25 Plan with PPU Data and Unlimited Minutes (all regions) – was $35 on main regions + MB/SK or was $30 for QC
- Updated: $50 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan – until Feb 14 only
Ongoing
- $200 VISA gift card on LG K41s, LG K61, LG Velvet 5G when you purchase online on the Tab
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+ OR Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra redeemable via an e-voucher
- Save $145 via $100 bill credit ($10/mo. off for 10 months) + $45 waived connection fee with new phone activation online on $45+ talk, text and data plans with the Tab
- 1GB Data Bonus on $45 plan or 2GB Data Bonus on $50+ plans (except $65 plan) (main regions + MB/SK)
- 5GB Data Bonus on $65 plan (MB/SK/QC)
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans OR bonus 250MB on the $25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
Ongoing
- Unlimited Minutes Québec-wide Calling Plan with 2GB Data is now $33/mo (QC) – was $30
- Unlimited Minutes Québec-wide Calling Plan with 4GB Data is now $38/mo (QC) – was $37
- Lunar New Year Sale: 2GB/mo. bonus data for up to 8 months when you sign up on $35+ phone plans online or at select retailers (all regions) – until February 28th
- $35 Promo Unlimited Canada-Wide Calling Plan with 1GB + 1GB Bonus + extra 500MB with AutoPay
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- New $10 plan with PPU Text & 50 Canada-wide minutes + 50 Canada-wide minutes with Auto Allowance
- Updated Offer: 100MB Bonus Data on $15 plan or 1GB Bonus Data on $25+ plans with Auto Allowance – was 250MB/500MB bonus on $25/$30+ plans
- 2GB Bonus data per month for 6 months on the $25 to $50 plans
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
- Auto Allowance Bonus of 100MB on $15 plan, 250MB on $25 plan or 500MB on $30+ prepaid plans
Shaw Mobile
Ongoing
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+ OR Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra redeemable via an e-voucher
- $500 mobile credit on Apple iPhone 11 64GB, iPhone 12 (64/128/256GB), Samsung Galaxy A71, S20 and S20 FE for customers who switch to any Fibre+ Max Internet and Unlimited Mobile with 25GB Fast LTE
- Promo on Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet and Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan and $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan or $60 off on the Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- Lunar New Year Sale: 1GB data bonus monthly for 8 months, plus 500 China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau long distance minutes on $25+ plans – until February 21st
- QC plans are all the same with main regions + MB/SK and also comes with 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25 – $50 plans OR $250 MB bonus on $15 plan
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (main regions + MB/SK)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward (AutoPay required in QC)
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
Rogers
New
- Added Infinite 15GB for $80/mo. on main regions or $65/mo. on MB/SK/QC
Ongoing
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series, 12 series and iPhone SE
- $100 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit) on any new phone purchase with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+ OR Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra redeemable via an e-voucher
- Extra $100 bonus credit when you trade in an eligible device (min. value of $100) and purchase or upgrade to a new phone on a Rogers Infinite plan.
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- 3 months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 25GB+ Infinite Plans
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $70/mo. (MB/SK/QC)
- $40, $50 and $55 Promo Plan with 4GB, 10GB and 15GB non-shareable data (QC)
- $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $15/mo. off on all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
SaskTel
New
- Dropped pricing on the LG Velvet 5G with Plus Pricing and 2yr-contract
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A11 with 2 yr contract (Voice Only)
- Updated Offer: $400 bonus credit when you trade-in your device with pre-order and purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy S21 series
Ongoing
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+ OR Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra redeemable via an e-voucher
- $100 device or bill discount + $10/mo. bill credit for 12 months with new smartphone activations on a 2-year voice & data contract for new and existing customers
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel or buy a phone full retail price and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $10/mo. bonus credit for 12 months on BYOD or purchasing phone full retail price with new and existing customers
- $20/mo. credit for 3 months when you sign up for noSTRINGS Complete 95 Prepaid
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
New
- Updated: $65 Simple Share 5 Promo Plan (MB/SK)
- Updated: $65 Simple Share 8 Promo Plan (QC)
- Added the Peace of Mind 15GB for $80/mo., the Can-US version is $100/mo. (main regions); this plan is also available in MB/SK/QC which is $10 cheaper
- Removed the Simple Share 10GB and Peace of Mind Connect including the Can-US versions (all regions)
- Simple Share 20GB is now $90/mo. on main regions (was $100) or $80/mo. for MB/SK/QC (was $95)
- Simple Share 20GB Can-US and Peace of Mind Connect Plus 20GB Can-US are now $110/mo. on main regions (was $120) or $100/mo. on MB/SK/QC (was $115)
- Bonus TCL 32” Roku Smart TV on the TCL 10 Pro
Ongoing
- $100 bill credit on online Mobility orders ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- 3 months FREE of Google One storage and Youtube Premium with the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+ OR Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra redeemable via an e-voucher
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- Up to $990 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (all regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan + 100MB bonus data with Auto top-up (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 1GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 40 prepaid plans + 500MB bonus with Auto Top-up (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data + 500MB Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 128GB and iPhone SE 128GB with select 2-year contract plans
- 2GB data decrease on All-Inclusive plans
- $200 bonus credit on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series applicable on the purchase of accessories via Videotron’s online accessory store
Ongoing
- Up to $135 savings ($100 bill credit + FREE Activation + FREE SIM) on new smartphone purchases with All-Inclusive plan for 24 months
- Promo on Basic 4 + 4GB bonus data when you bring your own phone – until February 2nd
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- $25 waived activation fee via customer service
Virgin Mobile
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy S21 series with bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds Live or Buds Pro, plus Samsung Galaxy SmartTag redeemable via an e-voucher
- Bonus 32” TCL Roku Smart TV on the TCL 10 Pro
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P30 Lite with SweetPay
- Promo on $25 Plan with PPU Data and Unlimited Minutes (all regions) – was $35 on main regions + MB/SK or was $30 for QC
Ongoing
- $50 bill credit on TCL 10L when you purchase online with Sweetpay
- $200 bill credit on LGK61, LGK41s and LG Velvet when you purchase online with Sweetpay
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- $145 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credit) on new smartphone activations online with Sweet Pay (all regions)
- 2GB Bonus Data on $50+ plans (all regions except QC)
- $15/mo. off on 15GB Data, Talk & Text plan in MB/SK compare to main regions
- Promo on $45 plan with 5GB Data, Talk & Text (QC only)
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $25 Prepaid Plan OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 Prepaid Plans with AutoPay option
- Minimum of $50 off a new device when you trade in your old one
