Apple lands coming-of-age Sundance film ‘CODA’ in record-breaking sale

Apple has reportedly paid a record $25 million USD (about $31.9 million CAD) to buy a Sundance movie, according to Deadline.
The company beat out Amazon and Netflix for the coming-of-age film titled CODA (Children of Deaf Adults). Amazon was reportedly eager to purchase the film but may not have had room in its 2021 lineup, while Netflix had also shown interest.
CODA centres on a high school student, played by Emilia Jones, who is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When her familyâ€™s fishing business is in trouble, she is torn between supporting her family or pursuing her love for music.
This marks the largest deal ever at the Sundance Film Festival. Huluâ€™s Palm Springs previously held the record after it was sold for $22.5 million USD (about $28.7 million CAD) last year.
Itâ€™s worth noting that CODA was directed by Sian Heder, who is the producer of the Apple TV+ show called Little America. Heder has received several awards for her other projects including Mother, Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black and her film Tallulah, which was picked up by Netflix.
By obtaining the rights to CODA, Apple TV+ may be able to pick up more awards. Although the streaming service has received some notable awards, such as an Emmy, it has yet to pick up a Golden Globe or Oscar.
Source: Deadline
