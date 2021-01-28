PREVIOUS|
PlayStation kicks off ‘Retro and Remasters’ digital game sale

Save on Resident Evil, Jak and Daxter, Okami and more

Jan 28, 2021

7:29 AM EST

Resident Evil 2

PlayStation has kicked off a big ‘Retro and Remasters’ sale on numerous digital PlayStation 4 games.

As the name suggests, the sale is focused on older games that were brought to PS4 through HD remasters or full-on remakes.

See below for some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. The sales end on February 11th.

Image credit: Capcom

