PlayStation kicks off ‘Retro and Remasters’ digital game sale

PlayStation has kicked off a big ‘Retro and Remasters’ sale on numerous digital PlayStation 4 games.
As the name suggests, the sale is focused on older games that were brought to PS4 through HD remasters or full-on remakes.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Devil May Cry HD Collection — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- God of War III Remastered — $9.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — $23.49 (regularly $46.99)
- Jak and Daxter Bundle — $19.79 (regularly $53.49)
- Okami HD — $13.49 (regularly $26.99)
- Raccoon City Edition (includes Resident Evil 2 and 3) — $42.59 (regularly $106.49)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack (includes Resident Evil 4, 5 and 6) — $26.23 (regularly $79.49)
- Shadow of the Colossus — $19.49 (regularly $29.99)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $21.39 (regularly $53.49)
The full list of deals can be found here. The sales end on February 11th.
Image credit: Capcom
