Podchain Pro is an AirPods charger you actually wear

Have you ever been wearing your AirPods or AirPods Pro, but they died, and then you thought to yourself, “wow, I wish I had an AirPods charger I can wear like a necklace and that charges the wireless earbuds while they’re still in my ears?”
No? I haven’t either, but that hasn’t stopped a U.K.-based company named M. Craftsman from revealing a device that does exactly this before the February 23rd, 2021 launch of a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.
According to the Podchain Pro’s website, the strap attaches to Apple’s AirPods or AirPods Pro with a “secure magnet,” allowing you to easily pop the earbuds out of your ears and still have them charge as they rest on your chest attached to the strap. You, of course, can also charge the earbuds with the Podchain Pro while they’re still your ears. The company says the charger holds 17.5 to 20 hours of charging time, making it very similar to the AirPods Pro’s and the AirPods’ charging case.
The other thing to note about this wacky charging system is the ‘Mag Lock’ charging system that “connects the earbuds and the chain” with a simple click. According to the accessory’s description, the locking mechanism is tight but can still be detached easily.
The company also says the Podchain Pro’s chain can be adjusted and comes in various colours. For example, there seems to be a Podchain Pro version that includes a gold chain that costs $88 USD ($112 CAD). The standard version of the Podchain costs $29, according to M. Craftsman’s website.
As always, it’s important to approach crowdfunding projects with an air of skepticism, given companies and products like this often disappear without a trace. That said, in this case, M. Craftsman is already selling the product from its website, and the Indiegogo campaign seems more like a marketing effort that aims to build awareness.
With all that in mind, it’s unclear why a device like this really needs to exist. Attaching a cord to a pair of wireless earbuds defeats the entire purpose of the AirPods and limits the wireless freedom they offer.
Most people are better off just popping the AirPods or AirPods Pro out of the ears and dropping them in their included case to charge them.
