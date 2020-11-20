Amazon Studios acquires Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America from Paramount Pictures

Amazon Studios has acquired Coming 2 America from Paramount Pictures.
The upcoming film and sequel to the iconic comedy Coming to America will launch worldwide on Prime Video on March 5th, 2021.
Set in the fictional country of Zamunda, King Akeem, played by Eddie Murphy and his confidant Semmi, leave their great nation and head to the boroughs of Queens, New York.
Returning characters include King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the motley barbershop crew. New cast members include Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermain Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.
The original film opened in theatres back in 1988 and earned $288 million USD ($376 million CAD) worldwide.
Coming 2 America was directed by Craig Brewer and produced by Eddie Murphy Productions and Misher Films.
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in a $79 CAD/year Amazon Prime subscription.
Image Credit: IMDB
