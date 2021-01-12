Facebook updates ‘Access Your Information’ tool to better detail data usage

Facebook has revamped its ‘Access Your Information’ tool to better break down and explain its data usage practices.
Prior to the change, Facebook had two categories to explain its data practices: ‘Your Information’ and ‘Information About You.’ The social media giant has now broken these two categories into eight sections.
The eight categories include: Your Activity Across Facebook, Friends and Followers, Preferences, Personal Information, Logged Information, Ads Information, Apps and Websites Off of Facebook and Security Information.
Each of these categories are broken down into further subcategories. Facebook notes that it has also added a new search functionality.
“It’s important to us to keep making it easier for people to understand and access their data on Facebook, so we’ll keep updating our tools whenever we can to make sure that people can continue to access their data in meaningful ways,” the social media giant outlined in an email.
The revamped tool is now available on iOS and Android and will be available on the desktop application soon.
