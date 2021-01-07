PREVIOUS|
WhatsApp updates its privacy policy to require data sharing with Facebook

Users have to accept the changes to continue using the app

Jan 7, 2021

10:02 AM EST

WhatsApp has updated its privacy policy and terms of conditions to require users to share data with Facebook, its parent company.

The messaging app’s new policy will go into effect on February 8th. It notes that “you’ll need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp.”

This is quite a change from what Facebook had promised when it initially purchased WhatsApp back in 2014, as it had assured users that their data would not be shared with Facebook.

WhatsApp outlines that there are three key updates that impact how the platform will process users’ data. This includes how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats and how it’s going to partner with Facebook to offer integrations across its products.

“The information we share with the other Facebook Companies. includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using our Services,” WhatsApp notes.

Other information includes “mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled ‘Information We Collect’ or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent.”

Although these new changes coincide with Facebook’s goal to provide users with a cohesive experience across its platforms, it raises privacy concerns.

Source: WhatsApp, (2)

