Spotify beta testing new CarPlay interface with queue system and more

Spotify is beta testing an update to its CarPlay application that brings interface enhancements and a new queue system.
The latest version of Spotify for iOS was released to TestFlight beta users last week and users have started detailing some of the new changes.
One of the most prominent changes is support for a queue system that puts the CarPlay experience on par with Apple Music, as noted by 9to5Mac. A new ‘go to queue’ button allows users to quickly view what’s next in the queue without having to use their phones.
Spotify has also introduced new visual changes such as colourful album artwork and accents on the now playing interface. Further, the home tab gives users quick access to personalized playlists and more.
It’s currently unknown when Spotify plans to release this redesigned CarPlay interface to everyone. However, the fact that it’s available in TestFlight suggests that the launch may not be too far away.
Source: 9to5Mac
