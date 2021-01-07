Microsoft says Xbox controllers aren’t required to use batteries due to Duracell

Recent comments from a Duracell manager suggested that Microsoft controllers still use batteries due to a partnership with Duracell. However, a new report from Eurogamer says otherwise.
Duracell UK’s marketing manager, Luke Anderson said the following in an interview with Gfinity blog Stealth Optional:
“There’s always been this partnership with Duracell and Xbox… it’s a constant agreement that Duracell and Microsoft have in place.”
“[The deal is] for OEM to supply the battery product for the Xbox consoles and also the controllers’ battery. So that [deal is] going to go on for a while… it’s been going on for a while, and I think it needs to go for a while [more].”
So, while it’s true that the company’s controllers use Duracell batteries and there’s a partnership between the two brands, a Digital Foundry interview from last year confirmed that Microsoft isn’t forced to continue using batteries in its controllers, the company wants to give gamers the choice:
“What it comes down to is when actually talking to gamers, it’s kind of polarising, and there is a strong camp that really want AAs,” Xbox director of program management Jason Ronald said. “So just giving flexibility is the way to please both [sets of] people… You can use a rechargeable battery pack and it works just like it does on the Elite, [but] it is a separate thing.”‘
Additionally, Microsoft issued a statement to Eurogamer further explaining that it wants to offer gamers the choice.
“We intentionally offer consumers choice in their battery solutions for our standard Xbox Wireless Controllers,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Eurogamer. “This includes the use of AA batteries from any brand, the Xbox Rechargeable Battery, charging solutions from our partners, or a USB-C cable, which can power the controller when plugged in to the console or PC.”
Microsoft notes “AA batteries from any brand,” which isn’t something that would likely be said if there was a partnership with Duracell.
While I bleed PlayStation’s triangles, circles, X’s and squares, sometimes I think it would be nice to have the batteries and applaud Microsoft for still giving consumers the choice.
Source: Eurogamer
Comments