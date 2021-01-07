Cineplex will no longer run Timeplay app trivia games in its theatres

Cineplex has announced that it will no longer host Timeplay trivia games at its theatres.
For over six years, Cineplex guests could download the Timeplay app on Android and iOS and take part in trivia games on the big screen ahead of showtime.
In addition to earning Scene points, Timeplay users could claim special offers on concession items and receive entries to movie-related contests.
Speaking to the Canadian Press, Cineplex confirmed that it’s parting ways with the Toronto-based company that operates Timeplay as part of cost-cutting efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only 16 of Cineplex’s 160 theatres across Canada are currently open amid the pandemic. With widespread COVID-19 related disruptions in 2020, Cineplex’s share value has dropped more than 70 percent since last March, while a planned $2.8-billion takeover by London-based Cineworld ultimately fell through.
During the pandemic, Timeplay has turned to hosting games outside of theatres so users can play from their homes.
Source: Cineplex, The Canadian Press
