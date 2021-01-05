Fido is offloading its older pre-owned devices with hefty discounts

If you’re looking for a new smartphone and you’re not picky with how old that device is, you might be able to find the perfect deal at Fido.
The carrier is holding a sales event built around selling its pre-owned devices that include discounts on well-regarded devices like the iPhone 11 Pro and the Galaxy S20.
Some of our favourite devices from the sales are listed below:
- Samsung Galaxy A11 – $1.99 per month
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G – $25 per month
- iPhone SE – $20 per month
- iPhone 11 Pro – $41 per month
- Samsung Galaxy A70 – $10 per month
- Google Pixel 3a XL – $5 per month
- LG Velvet 5G – $12 per month
You can browse all the deal’s on Fido’s website.
Source: Fido
