Fido is offloading its older pre-owned devices with hefty discounts

You could get a great deal on an iPhone 11 or a Galaxy S20

Jan 5, 2021

10:46 AM EST

If you’re looking for a new smartphone and you’re not picky with how old that device is, you might be able to find the perfect deal at Fido.

The carrier is holding a sales event built around selling its pre-owned devices that include discounts on well-regarded devices like the iPhone 11 Pro and the Galaxy S20.

Some of our favourite devices from the sales are listed below:

You can browse all the deal’s on Fido’s website. 

Source: Fido 

