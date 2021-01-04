Google might launch a new Nest Hub with Soli air gestures

PREVIOUS|
A new Google device has hit the FCC, but don’t be overly excited as it’s not a new smartphone. The filing suggests that the company is working on a new Nest Hub Smart Display.

The new smart home product, listed with the name ‘A4R-GUIK2,’ is classified as an “Interactive Device,” that features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Zigbee, a wireless communication protocol for smart home devices.

The Interactive Device term is what Google has used for its other smart home products like the Nest Hub. Further, the FCC listing for this device offers an FCC e-label, which means that it features a display.

Google isn’t poised to push out another smart home device for quite some time, so it’s interesting that we’re seeing something hit the FCC right now.

Additionally, it appears as this smart home device offers Soli at 58-63.5GHz range, which is similar to what’s available on the Pixel 4 series.

This could mean that this upcoming Nest product might offer similar air gestures.

