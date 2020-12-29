Dell sale has tons of laptops, PCs and more on sale

If you missed out on the bulk of boxing day shopping, you might be able to find a sweet deal on a new PC or monitor from Dell.
Below are some of the top deals the PC maker is currently offering:
Laptops
- XPS 13 touch screen — $1,899 (save $300)
- New XPS 15 non-touch — $1,949 (save $350)
- XPS 13 non-touch — $1,429 (save $470)
- Alienware m17 gaming laptop — $2,249 (save $850)
- New Ispiron 15 3000 — $529 (save $159)
Desktops
- XPS special edition (RTX 3070) — $1,999 (save $1,000)
- Dell G5 Gaming Desktop (GTX 1660 Super) — $1,099 (save $550)
- Alienware Aurora R11 (GTX 1660 Super) — $1,699 (save $250)
- XPS special edition (RTX 2060 Super) — $1,799 (save $1,200)
- Alienware Aurora R11 (RTX 3080) — $2,899 (save $650)
Random things
- Dell 27-inch 4K — $399 (save $190)
- UltraSharp 25 USB-C 2560 x 1440p — $379 (save $210)
- Nintendo Switch Animal crossing edition — $514 (save $15)
- Nintendo Game and Watch Super Mario — $69 (save $10)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite — $349 (save $80)
- Nest Mini — $35 (save $34)
- Amazon Eero mesh Wi-Fi — $279 (save $70)
- Sony WF-100XM3 – -$199 (save $100)
- WD Blue 1TB m.2 SSD — $134 (save $65)
You can find the rest of the deals on Dell’s website.
Source: Dell
