Lucky Mobile flash sale offers up to 6GB in bonus data with select plans

Customers can also get one month of free service

Dec 26, 2020

4:21 PM EST

Bell’s flanker brand Lucky Mobile is running a flash sale offering up to 6GB of bonus data with select plans.

The deal applies to new activations on a plan that costs $25 or more per month and the 6GB bonus data is applied as a 2GB bonus per month for three months.

The carrier is also offering one month of free service for new activations. This is applied as a credit to your second month of service for the price of your plan before taxes.

Lucky Mobile notes that customers can get 50 percent off their SIM card when they buy it online. You can learn more about the offers here.

