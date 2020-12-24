Alleged OnePlus 9 live images leak online with specs

Alleged live photos of the upcoming OnePlus 9 showcase a punch-hole camera and reveal a reverse wireless charging feature.
Currently, only the OnePlus 8 Pro supports wireless and reverse wireless charging and it was believed that the two features would only be available for OnePlus’ Pro models. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case for the OnePlus 9 series.
The leak comes from 91Mobiles, which reveals that the phone will support 30W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Other specs point towards a 4,500mAh battery, which is larger than the 4,300mAh battery featured in the OnePlus 8.
Further, the device is tipped to come with the 65W fast charging feature that the manufacturer included in the OnePlus 8T.
It’s worth noting that the base OnePlus 9 model is expected to come with several premium features, so it’ll be interesting to see what separates it from the OnePlus 9 Pro model.
Previous rumours have suggested that the OnePlus 9 series is going to launch in mid-March and that the lineup will include three models, including the OnePlus 9 Lite.
The OnePlus 9 will reportedly come with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 20-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. Both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are expected to include the Snapdragon 888 chipset, while the OnePlus 9 is rumoured to include the Snapdragon 865 chipset.
Image credit: 91Mobiles
Source: 91Mobiles
