Nintendo Switch sale offers discounts on Capcom, indie games

Save on games like Resident Evil 4, Devil May Cry 3, Street Fighter and Superhot

Dec 21, 2020

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary

The latest Nintendo Switch sale features discounts on several games from publishing giant Capcom, as well as various indie studios.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

See the full list of deals here.

