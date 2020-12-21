Nintendo Switch sale offers discounts on Capcom, indie games

The latest Nintendo Switch sale features discounts on several games from publishing giant Capcom, as well as various indie studios.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Devil May Cry — $12.49 (regularly $24.99)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition — $14.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Devious Dungeon — $3.59 (regularly $8.99)
- Island Flight Simulator — $11.99 (regularly $23.99)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection — $12.72 (regularly $18.99)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection — $26.39 (regularly $39.99)
- Resident Evil — $16.24 (regularly $24.99)
- Resident Evil 4 — $18.74 (regularly $24.99)
- Resident Evil Revelations — $9.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Superhot — $24.49 (regularly $34.99)
- 3D Billiards — Pool and Snooker — #12.49 (regularly 24.99)
See the full list of deals here.
Image credit: Capcom
Via: Lbabinz (@Lbabinz)
